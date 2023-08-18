LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Jazz returns to Lake George this September. In honor of the annual “Jazz at the Lake” music weekend, a special exhibition is bringing the spirit of live music to the village’s local art gallery.

“Jazz at the Lake: A Graphic Design Retrospective” opens at the Lake George Arts Project Courthouse Gallery on Wednesday, Aug. 23, running until Saturday, Sept, 23. The exhibition features graphic design artwork that has been used to advertise the annual series year by year. The art accompanying each year’s Jazz at the Lake series has been a creation of Gruskin Creative and founder Ken Gruskin.

The exhibition will be the subject of a special gallery reception from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14. It runs in honor of artist and writer Paul Pines.

The 39th annual Jazz at the Lake weekend comes to Lake George across the weekend of Sept. 15-17. All concerts are held at Shepard Park.