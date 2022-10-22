The North Country Veterans Association welcomed Assemblyman Billy Jones for a tour of their building and to show how the state funding has helped them out.

The association was founded in 1983 and started with three men in a van. Today, they have over 200 members in the area.

Assemblyman Jones touted his efforts to secure funding for the association. Since 2019, that money has gone to expand their building, paving a driveway, and putting a solar farm to reduce energy costs.

The association has begun archiving their memorabilia to better keep track of it and to eventually open a museum for the public and children to check out, which they hope will be done in about a year.

There is also a food shelf for veterans and their families if they need, along with winter clothes, and whatever else the association can do to help. Jones spoke about why he feels it is important to help veterans

“We need to do more for our veterans, and that’s why it’s great to be here with these gentlemen, to see what they’re doing for our veterans, it’s all about servicing our veterans, and making sure they at least have the basic needs, but we want to go above and beyond that.”

The association welcomes veterans from all over the North Country. For more information, click here.