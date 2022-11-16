BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Ballston Spa woman has pleaded guilty to second-degree vehicular manslaughter in connection to a crash that killed one pedestrian and seriously injured another.

Police said Adrianne Liedel, 20, struck two pedestrians on Hop City Road in the town of Ballston Spa on March 15. Harold Townsend, 72, of Ballston, was pronounced dead at the scene. Janet Townsend, 71, of Ballston, was seriously injured in the crash.

Police said Liedel was impaired by cannabis at the time. Her sentencing is scheduled for January 7, 2023.