CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With holiday shopping about to begin, there is a new ban on the books when it comes to toy guns in New York.

It will be illegal for toy stores and retailers to sell any firearm replicas. Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill August 16, banning any replica gun that is black or blue in color or covered in aluminum and will not be allowed to be sold anywhere in the state, starting Monday. Which just happens to be in time for Christmas and just before Black Friday sales begin.

Instead, the replica guns must be brightly colored or entirely translucent. Federal law already requires toy guns have an orange tip or a stripe on both sides of the barrel.