Banker Orchards, in Plattsburgh, has been open for business for 100 years. Owner, Nina Sullivan says family is the reason they’ve been able to operate so long. She said, everybody in her family has a specific job, and together they keep things running.

The orchard is more than just apples. They have a petting zoo, games and activities for children, and a bakery that offers all sorts of treats.

They are open every day through December 23rd.