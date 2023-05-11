Beekmantown, NEW YORK – Beekmantown’s superintendent, Daniel Mannix has stepped down after he and the school board agreed it was time for new leadership.

Mannix was the subject of a school district investigation earlier this year.

The school district never announced what the investigation was for, but according to the Press-Republican, Mannix was being investigated for his behavior at a basketball game between Mechanicville and Schuylerville.

According to the paper, Mannix was reportedly yelling at players and referees during a game on February 21st. The school district says they’ll begin looking for a replacement soon.