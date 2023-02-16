Electric transportation is growing in popularity, and students at the Career and Technical Division at Champlain Valley Educational Services now have a chance to be part of it

Chief Operating Officer Blain Newton said BETA partnered with CVES because of their hands-on teaching approach. The course will show students how to prepare and spray coat aircraft surfaces with specialized components.

“They’re getting that hands-on component, safety, PPE, and then getting right into a lot of the skills that are aligned with the automotive collision repair program, but in relation to aerospace,” said Sherry Snow, Student Services Coordinator at CVES.

Beau Reeves, one of four students that will be part of the new program said there are big difference between spray painting a car and coating an aircraft.

“There’s a lot more to it than just cleaning and spraying,” he said. “Typically in a car you’d sand it once or twice and it’d be done. Well, with this you have to sand it multiple times, clean it multiple times, test it, and then probably re-sand it and do it all again until it’s absolutely perfect.”

Newton said BETA is looking forward to creating more partnerships in the North Country and continuing to grow its workforce.