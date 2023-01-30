ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New Yorkers could be living life in the fast(er) lane, thanks to legislation proposed by Senator Thomas O’Mara.

State law now caps speed limits at 55 MPH on New York roadways, except for interstate highways where the limit steps up to 65 miles per hour.

But NY Senate Bill S2209 proposes pushing that limit up by a whopping five miles, setting the cap at 70 for highways that meet the Department of Transportation’s criteria. Should it get passed, the new cap would go into effect immediately, allowing the DOT to switch out signs as they see fit.

But don’t put the pedal to the metal just yet: The bill is still in committee, waiting to be reviewed.

And it’s sitting right next to NY Senate Bill S9528, which would mandate speed-limiting technology in all new vehicles. The technology monitors a car’s location and prevents driving the mandated limit for a given road.

The two bills could, of course, be passed at the same time. But anyone excited to push their luck by going a few miles over may not be able to if they’re thinking of getting a new car.

But for now, both bills have several steps before they become laws, meaning that drivers will be capped at 55 and 65 — but only if they choose to follow the limit.