BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — We’re now just one legal hurdle away from the start of construction on the new Bills stadium in Orchard Park.

The Buffalo Bills, Erie County and New York State have reached a final agreement for the Bills stadium deal, the three announced Tuesday.

“Today marks another significant step taken as we approach a groundbreaking ceremony later this spring,” the three parties said in a joint statement.

The agreements, finalized Monday and announced Tuesday, include a construction coordination agreement, a stadium lease, an extension of the Bills’ current lease to play at Highmark Stadium until the new stadium’s construction is complete, and a community benefits agreement.

This comes just over a year after they approved a moratorium of understanding that outlined the county and state’s commitment to help pay for the new stadium in Orchard Park, which is set to open in 2026.

Now, the documents will go to the Erie County Legislature, which has 30 days to review them and decide whether to allow the $1.54 billion project, which recently increased from $1.4 billion. Lawmakers have previously said they would take at least 30 days to review all documents related to the stadium.

This week’s agreement clears the way for the state to begin spending some of its $600 million commitment to the stadium, while the county will put forth $250 million for the project. $550 million combined from the NFL and the Bills will pay for the rest. Of the Bills’ portion, $200 million was expected from the NFL’s G-4 loan program.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Tuesday that pending the Legislature approval, the deal will keep the Bills in Buffalo through 2055, but shovels will not go into the ground before the Legislature approves the deal.

Officials are hopeful to start construction on the new stadium by mid to late May, according to Poloncarz.

.@markpoloncarz brings in a large stack of files. These are the individual agreements between all three parties. All documents can be find here: https://t.co/XcvYbFwVxq pic.twitter.com/kpbvV9jRK8 — Tara Lynch (@thetaralynch) April 4, 2023

To see the full documents in the deal, click here.