ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — After years of speculation, planning and negotiation, shovels are finally in the ground at the site of the new Buffalo Bills stadium.

A ceremonial groundbreaking took place Monday morning to mark the start of construction on the Bills’ new home, which will be located across from Highmark Stadium on Abbott Road in Orchard Park.

After an extensive process leading up to Monday’s event, there was plenty of excitement about the stadium that will stand on the site completed in 2026.

“Ralph, we’re moving across the street,” Bills owner Terry Pegula said. “We’re going to build a stadium here, and we’re going to tear down a stadium over there that’s full of memories. So, we need to fill this stadium with more memories and continue our legacy. We should remember the past, but embrace the building of our future.”

The new stadium deal received its final governmental approval on May 4, paving the way for construction to begin. While the groundbreaking officially takes place Monday, prep work has already begun, as a number of construction vehicles have been seen digging and altering the land where the new stadium will stand in the past weeks.

The stadium is expected to be completed in 2026.