City of Plattsburgh, NY – The City of Plattsburgh has issued a boil water notice for Boynton Avenue following a water main break.

The city’s Department of Public Works says the notice applies to residents and businesses from 81 to 106 Boynton Avenue and will remain in place until further notice.

This is the second time this year the city has had a boil water notice. The last one was for Margaret Street and lasted three days.

There is no time table for how long this notice will last.