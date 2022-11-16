BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — May 14 will never again be “an ordinary day” in Buffalo.

It’s the anniversary of the day in 2022 when self-proclaimed white supremacist with an AR-15-style rifle shot and killed ten Black people at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Ave. Three other Buffalo residents were injured. Dozens survived the attack.

On Monday, to mark six months since the mass shooting, the City of Buffalo held a day of remembrance.

All city flags were flown at half-staff. The city skyline lights were lit up in orange, a color that signifies gun violence prevention. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown encouraged people to wear orange Monday to honor the victims.

Today marks six months since the Buffalo supermarket mass shooting. The city is pausing for a moment of silence at 2:30 p.m. to honor the 10 lives lost and three wounded on May 14. pic.twitter.com/d4sfHYdjaw — News 4 Buffalo (@news4buffalo) November 14, 2022

At 2:30 p.m. Monday, there was a moment of reflection around the city. During that time, houses of worship rang their bells 13 times. There was a similar tribute a week after the horrific attack.

Family members of victims and survivors continue to push for changes, including a permanent 5/14 memorial on Jefferson Ave. An additional memorial outside the Tops could come to the area in the summer of 2023.