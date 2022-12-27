GHENT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Firefighters said a malfunctioning furnace pushed carbon monoxide into several apartments on Christmas night, forcing seven people onto the street in Ghent. After the incident was phoned in, around 9:40 p.m., dispatchers sent the West Ghent and Ghent fire companies and the Greenport Rescue Squad to the intersection of Route 66 and George Road.

There, crews found a haze inside the building that had triggered its smoke alarms. State troopers helped the seven people inside the complex out of their apartments, and firefighters searched from basement to attic with thermal imaging cameras and gas meters.

The meters found carbon monoxide in the building, authorities said. The source of the haze was a malfunctioning furnace, which fire crews shut down and ventilated so the residents could reoccupy their apartments.

The furnace was repaired minutes later, according to a spokesperson for Ghent Volunteer Fire Company No. 1. “A different scenario could have played out had this situation gone unreported as a simple odor of smoke call,” the spokesperson added.