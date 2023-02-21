Plattsburgh, NY – Students in fraternity and sorority life at SUNY Plattsburgh are petitioning against the university’s decision to move the Greek life office from the current meeting space in the Angell College Center.

Last week, administration told officers they are required to move the Fraternity and Sorority Life Office into what is currently occupied by the university’s radio station WQKE.

The current Fraternity and Sorority Life Office meeting space would be taken over by university administration.

“My initial reaction was, ‘why?’, We have this space. We have the office. We have the conference room. Why would we be put in such a small space when we’re such a big part of the community,” said Inter-Sorority Association (ISA) President and member of Alpha Epsilon Phi, Emma Peer.

Greek life organizations currently use the space they have for meetings, training, studying, and more.

Another member of Greek life said he’s worried the new office space will not have enough visibility to the rest of campus.

“With the new office, we’d be very secluded. I didn’t even know where that was until I was shown it. I didn’t even know this was a thing. It seems like we’re going to be having less people in the office and less engagement. Our offices with Allison are going to be split now instead of co-existing,” said Inter-fraternity Council (IFC) President and member of Sigma Tau Gamma, Deren Purisic.

A statement from the President’s office reads: “This is a planned move to a different space within the same area of the Angell College Center. The space will be similar in size to what they have now. They have moved within the student center before. This is a high demand building with adjustments that take place from time to time. Fraternity and Sorority Life is important to this campus and we value what they provide.”

The move will not just have an impact on Greek life students, but also the WQKE space will cease to exist.

“Sometimes it almost feels like we’re being pushed away. You take the room away. Nobody is actually helping us to get the word out. It all kind of falls on me, and I know as the president it’s all kind of part of my duties, but it kind of feels a little bit lonely,” said the President of WQKE, Garrett Jones.

Jones said he is not sure when WQKE will be able to find a space to hold their meetings, and hopes the club can be absorbed by the broadcast journalism department.

Over 1,100 people have signed the petition created by Peer and Purisic, who say they’ve been in contact with other colleges, friends, and alumni to help support the cause.