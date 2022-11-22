Officials Plattsburgh are finalizing the city’s 10-year comprehensive plan, a long-term vision that incorporates community values and public input.

“It’s a roadmap looking ahead to the future,” John Behan, Principal and Senior Planner for Behan Planning and Design. “It sets goals, it sets strategies. Almost a business plan for really important actions for the city to take.”

Emily Gardner, Project Manager for Saratoga Associates, the lead consultant on Plattsburgh’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Program, said focus is on increasing access to the waterfront. That includes restaurants and a marina, and Gardner said the LWRP will help drive traffic to those businesses.

“In some cases there are certain types of business that might really benefit from the waterfront, and others that depend on it,” she said.

Behan said the comprehensive plan will incorporate improvements to natural resources, housing and recreation.

“Expand parks and trails for sustainable all age, all ability, year-round outdoor activities, enhance biking and walking infrastructure to promote tourism, and leverage regional partnerships to expand existing recreational programs,” Behan said.

At a recent public hearing, residents addressed concerns such as access to the farmer’s market, the Durkee Street parking lot and plans to make an event space at the city beach.

“People should feel good that they have the city, the common council that has authorized this work,” he said. “How do we help the community look ahead to its future. It’s a charge that’s often forgotten about in the day-to-day need, so this is all about looking ahead.”

The next step for the LWRP is a review by the county and the state.