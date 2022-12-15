The final Common Council meeting of the year for the City of Plattsburgh meant a jam-packed agenda, with items including the 2023 budget, the bid for the design of the Cornelia street project, upgrades to parks, and demolishing the Crete Center all being voted on.

Before the council voted, people brought up their concerns to the council one last time.

“The 1700 youth who participate in the soccer program have a temporary soccer play facility for this winter, but what about the future? A new facility cannot possibly be completed by next year,” said one city resident.

“People are passing us over because of the lack of recreational opportunities for their children, and this causes them to look elsewhere,” added another.

After the discussion, the Common Council went through the full agenda and eventually voted yes on all resolution; ending in a 4 to 3 vote in favor of demolishing the Crete Center.

Ward 3 councilor Elizabeth Gibbs was a no, because she’s been in favor of putting the fate of the Crete in front of voters in the form of a ballot referendum.

I asked the mayor, who has long supported tearing it down, for his thoughts after the vote.

“I feel good, and I’ll continue to feel good, it’s the right decision,” he said. “We look at the opportunity cost of money spent toward that facility, regardless of what shape it’s in, that could be spent elsewhere, and so we look forward to turning the page on that building finally and moving on.”

The mayor said there haven’t been discussions on what the space will turn into once demolition is complete, but having a blank space to work with is what’s important to the city right now.

The 2023 spending plan also passed, which the mayor has called a balanced budget, and he says it is the right move for next year. The parks renewal project also got the vote of approval by the council.

“The parks renewal project is a big deal, we just allocated 2.6 million dollars to the Plattsburgh city parks, that’s a big deal, again, I talk a lot about transformational projects a lot of transformational work that we’re doing, and we looked at those kinds of projects to change the face of Plattsburgh,” he said.

The Cornelia Street project design also passed, which the mayor said is fully funded by state money.

Locally, the city voted to allow chicken coops as long as someone goes through the proper permitting process.

Better public engagement software will also be added to the city’s website, so the council can get better feedback from the community about important issues.