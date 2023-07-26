Fair season officially began in the region Tuesday. Clinton County Fair kicked off its 75th season with $5 admission for everyone.

The fair is in full swing until Sunday night. Rides will be running from noon to midnight every day, weather permitting.

Wednesday and Thursday are “wristband days” meaning for $30 you get a wristband that gets you on all the rides for free.

Sunday is the North Country favorite – demolition derby.

Check out the fair’s website for all the details. HOME | Clinton County Fair