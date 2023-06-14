Museums in Clinton County are coming together this weekend with the Museum Days Event to celebrate their separate and shared history.

The event with plenty of activities is sponsored by Adirondack Coast Cultural Alliance to bring attention to eighteen museums in Clinton County.

“The Adirondack Coast Cultural Alliance was formed, and it was to bring the museums, and the Strand, and the Plattsburgh State Art Museum, and some others together, to promote us as a group. Instead of everybody having to go out and do their own thing, they still do, but we also do it as a group,” said ACCA Board President Geri Favreau.

As part of the Museum Days Weekend, most venues will be open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with some exceptions, which can be found on the event passport.

Some of the museums include the Clinton County Historical Museum, Plattsburgh Air Force Base Museum, Samuel de Champlain History Center, and the Old Post Cemetery.

“The Old Post Cemetery, which is located over here on the Old Base Museum Campus, they have a program on Saturday afternoon, it’s a scavenger hunt where you can go and find some of the graves of the soldiers that are buried there and families,” said Favreau.

Favreau discussed a fun fact from one of the museums and she pointed me to Jen Courture, an expert on the Redford Glass Factory which was open from 1831 to 1851 and explained what made their glass making process so famous.

“They would do the centrifugal force and it would come out in a circle. From there they would cut the square glass, and what was left, was this bullseye, you couldn’t make large windows because you could only blow so much, and that is what made Redford Crown Glass famous,” said Secretary of the CCHA Board Jen Couture.

The North Star Underground Railroad Museum is also putting on an event this weekend and celebrating Juneteenth, when the final slaves in Texas were set free in 1865.

“It starts at the Strand Theatre with a reenactment, and it moves into Keeseville, the old burying ground there. We’ll go to the quaker union, and then after that we’ll be going to the Elizabethtown Courthouse, where John Brown gave his final speech,” said Director of the Clinton County Historical Association Helen Allen Nerska.

Favreau says that people should check out as many museums as they can to learn more about the area and admission into all of the museums is free this weekend.