The stage is set for comedian Todd Barry. He’s performing at the Strand Center for the Arts, in Plattsburgh Friday night. The event is expected to be a fun night for anyone who wants to attend, and it’s all for a great cause.



Laura Carmichael is the director of the Autism Alliance of Northeastern New York. She said her organization has been working with The Strand to bring this comedy act to town as a fundraiser.

The Autism Alliance provides support to people on the spectrum, as well as their families.

They’ve awarded grants and scholarships to many individuals in need.

Last spring, their annual fundraiser, The Autism Alliance Walk, raised over $67,000. Carmichael said, this year, “We wanted to do something a little different; maybe bringing in a different population and younger people, and just a fun night out for people.”

She said they will continue to hold The Autism Alliance Walk each spring, but this comedy show gives them a chance at a fall fundraiser, as well.

Carmichael explained what to expect from Barry’s act. “He’s from New York City. He has more of an observational comedy, and sarcasm, deadpan humor. He’s not run around crazy on the stage, goofy faces, that kind of thing.

Jerrod Olsen, Director of Operations, for the Strand said, “Comedy is something that the community has been asking for. So, bringing in comedians who are well known in the comedy circuit who have history with the Montreal Comedy Fest and things of that nature, is a really awesome thing to be able to provide the community. “

Tickets are on sale now at Strandcenter.org. You can also purchase tickets at the door on Friday. The doors open at 6pm, and the show starts at 7pm.