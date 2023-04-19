SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (News10)- The community of Schuylerville is mourning the death the shooting death of Kaylin Gillis, who was shot and killed by a homeowner when she and a group of friends found themselves at the wrong address.

Washington County Sheriff Jeff Murphy said Kaylin was a passenger in a vehicle that was turning around in the driveway of a Hebron home when 65-year-old Kevin Monahan allegedly opened fire. The group had to drive several miles to the town of Salem to call for help due to the spotty cellphone service in the area.

Murphy said the shooting was unprovoked. Monahan has been charged with 2nd degree murder.

“She really was a friend to all and cared about everyone around her. And that just demonstrates the type of student she was. The person she was. And the loss that this entire community will feel,” said Katie Elsworth, principal of Schuylerville Middle School.

Kaylin was known to have enjoyed many pursuits, especially art. While speaking with reporters at the high school, principal James Ducharme spoke of her artwork, which includes a drawing of singer Billie Eilish, a smiling self-portrait, as well as another drawing of Kaylin and a friend. “And it’s that piece, that is her lasting legacy with us,” he said. “You know, this artwork, we still have two years after her graduation. And that should speak volumes to the impact she had while she was here.”

In a Facebook post, Kaylin’s father wrote that their family will never be the same and that his daughter had looked forward to starting college in Florida to pursue her dream of becoming a marine biologist. She leaves behind a grieving family, which includes two younger siblings, who also attend school in the district, one in 9th Grade and the other in 7th grade.

“I just asked that you keep the family in your thoughts and prayers. When those kids come back to school, that’s when they’re going to need us the most. But we are there for the family if they need anything from the school district. We will be there,” said district superintendent Gregg Barthelmas.

There is a GoFundMe page to assist the family with funeral and other expenses.

As for Monahan, he is expected in court on Wednesday for a bail hearing.