ALBANY, N.Y. (STACKER) — Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.

Since 2020, however, life expectancy has started to decline. The opioid epidemic, COVID-19, and unintentional injuries—largely driven by drug overdoses—were the leading causes of a three-year decrease in life expectancy over the last two years. Stark disparities among certain segments of the population have also been observed. American Indians/Alaska Natives saw a life expectancy decrease of more than six years; Hispanic and Black Americans, a drop of four years; and white and Asian Americans, a decrease of about two years.

While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, substance abuse treatments, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing contribute significantly to the general health and wellbeing of the entire population.

Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the shortest life expectancy in New York. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.

49. Suffolk County

Average life expectancy: 80.1 years (0.2 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: 10 Length of life rank: 13 Quality of life rank: 10



49. Ontario County

Average life expectancy: 80.1 years (0.2 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: 8 Length of life rank: 15 Quality of life rank: 7



47. Schoharie County

Average life expectancy: 80 years (0.3 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: 36 Length of life rank: 42 Quality of life rank: 27



47. Livingston County

Average life expectancy: 80 years (0.3 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: 11 Length of life rank: 10 Quality of life rank: 17



44. Hamilton County

Average life expectancy: 79.8 years (0.5 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: 29 Length of life rank: 32 Quality of life rank: 29



44. Lewis County

Average life expectancy: 79.8 years (0.5 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: 26 Length of life rank: 19 Quality of life rank: 35



44. Staten Island

Average life expectancy: 79.8 years (0.5 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: 18 Length of life rank: 14 Quality of life rank: 24



41. Ulster County

Average life expectancy: 79.7 years (0.6 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: 25 Length of life rank: 23 Quality of life rank: 25



41. Tioga County

Average life expectancy: 79.7 years (0.6 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: 24 Length of life rank: 25 Quality of life rank: 22



41. Essex County

Average life expectancy: 79.7 years (0.6 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: 19 Length of life rank: 17 Quality of life rank: 18



40. Otsego County

Average life expectancy: 79.6 years (0.7 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: 21 Length of life rank: 26 Quality of life rank: 19



39. Orange County

Average life expectancy: 79.5 years (0.8 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: 14 Length of life rank: 20 Quality of life rank: 11



38. Albany County

Average life expectancy: 79.4 years (0.9 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: 22 Length of life rank: 24 Quality of life rank: 21



37. Monroe County

Average life expectancy: 79.3 years (1.0 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: 39 Length of life rank: 34 Quality of life rank: 44



36. Herkimer County

Average life expectancy: 79.2 years (1.1 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: 31 Length of life rank: 29 Quality of life rank: 37



33. Franklin County

Average life expectancy: 79.1 years (1.2 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: 40 Length of life rank: 27 Quality of life rank: 55



33. Cayuga County

Average life expectancy: 79.1 years (1.2 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: 33 Length of life rank: 37 Quality of life rank: 30



33. Clinton County

Average life expectancy: 79.1 years (1.2 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: 28 Length of life rank: 21 Quality of life rank: 42



32. Onondaga County

Average life expectancy: 79 years (1.3 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: 32 Length of life rank: 33 Quality of life rank: 33



29. Warren County

Average life expectancy: 78.9 years (1.4 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: 27 Length of life rank: 35 Quality of life rank: 16



29. Wyoming County

Average life expectancy: 78.9 years (1.4 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: 17 Length of life rank: 12 Quality of life rank: 26



29. Schuyler County

Average life expectancy: 78.9 years (1.4 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: 16 Length of life rank: 16 Quality of life rank: 15



28. Rensselaer County

Average life expectancy: 78.8 years (1.5 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: 30 Length of life rank: 31 Quality of life rank: 31



24. Greene County

Average life expectancy: 78.7 years (1.6 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: 51 Length of life rank: 55 Quality of life rank: 41



24. Schenectady County

Average life expectancy: 78.7 years (1.6 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: 44 Length of life rank: 38 Quality of life rank: 47



24. Wayne County

Average life expectancy: 78.7 years (1.6 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: 41 Length of life rank: 41 Quality of life rank: 32



24. St. Lawrence County

Average life expectancy: 78.7 years (1.6 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: 35 Length of life rank: 28 Quality of life rank: 46



23. Washington County

Average life expectancy: 78.3 years (2.0 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: 34 Length of life rank: 30 Quality of life rank: 43



22. Steuben County

Average life expectancy: 78.2 years (2.1 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: 37 Length of life rank: 36 Quality of life rank: 36



19. Delaware County

Average life expectancy: 78.1 years (2.2 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: 50 Length of life rank: 57 Quality of life rank: 28



19. Broome County

Average life expectancy: 78.1 years (2.2 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: 49 Length of life rank: 47 Quality of life rank: 50



19. Cortland County

Average life expectancy: 78.1 years (2.2 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: 45 Length of life rank: 39 Quality of life rank: 54



17. The Bronx

Average life expectancy: 78 years (2.3 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: 62 Length of life rank: 56 Quality of life rank: 62



17. Erie County

Average life expectancy: 78 years (2.3 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: 46 Length of life rank: 44 Quality of life rank: 52



15. Oswego County

Average life expectancy: 77.9 years (2.4 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: 47 Length of life rank: 46 Quality of life rank: 38



15. Allegany County

Average life expectancy: 77.9 years (2.4 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: 43 Length of life rank: 40 Quality of life rank: 39



12. Chautauqua County

Average life expectancy: 77.8 years (2.5 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: 55 Length of life rank: 51 Quality of life rank: 57



12. Jefferson County

Average life expectancy: 77.8 years (2.5 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: 42 Length of life rank: 43 Quality of life rank: 34



12. Genesee County

Average life expectancy: 77.8 years (2.5 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: 38 Length of life rank: 48 Quality of life rank: 14



10. Seneca County

Average life expectancy: 77.7 years (2.6 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: 48 Length of life rank: 59 Quality of life rank: 20



10. Yates County

Average life expectancy: 77.7 years (2.6 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: 23 Length of life rank: 45 Quality of life rank: 5



7. Fulton County

Average life expectancy: 77.5 years (2.8 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: 56 Length of life rank: 52 Quality of life rank: 58



7. Orleans County

Average life expectancy: 77.5 years (2.8 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: 54 Length of life rank: 49 Quality of life rank: 56



7. Oneida County

Average life expectancy: 77.5 years (2.8 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: 52 Length of life rank: 50 Quality of life rank: 49



5. Sullivan County

Average life expectancy: 77.3 years (3.0 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: 61 Length of life rank: 62 Quality of life rank: 59



5. Niagara County

Average life expectancy: 77.3 years (3.0 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: 53 Length of life rank: 54 Quality of life rank: 51



3. Cattaraugus County

Average life expectancy: 77.1 years (3.2 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: 60 Length of life rank: 58 Quality of life rank: 60



3. Montgomery County

Average life expectancy: 77.1 years (3.2 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: 59 Length of life rank: 53 Quality of life rank: 61



2. Chenango County

Average life expectancy: 76.6 years (3.7 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: 57 Length of life rank: 60 Quality of life rank: 48



1. Chemung County