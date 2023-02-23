New York’s Department of Environmental Conservation says that backcountry skiers, snowboarders, and any winter adventurers who encounter steep terrain, need to prepared for avalanche conditions.

New York State Forest Ranger Robbi Mecus says if you’re planning on going out this weekend, it’s important to research the trails you will be on to see if there is any terrain where an avalanche is possible.

Mecus said avalanches can happen anywhere at anytime and the effects can vary depending on the location. “If it’s a small slide that’s in trees, versus a wide open slope like a slide, or a big ice climb like the north face of Gothics mountain, or the Trap Dike, the angle plays a big part,” she said.

The most important part of going out in the High Peaks is being prepared. Not just knowing what avalanche conditions look like, but having the right equipment. Mecus says it’s necessary to have an avalanche shovel, probe, and beacon with you when on steep terrain. “Just carrying them won’t help you if you don’t know how to use them, so training and practicing with those, making sure they’re in good working order,” said Mecus.

The DEC does not track avalanches in the Adirondacks, but they do happen, most of which are small and not harmful, but some can be. “We did have one last year, where a subject was completely buried. Luckily they were very prepared, they came with the equipment and with the knowledge of how to use it and that subject’s partner was able to get them out on their own,” Mecus said.

The risk is increased because the higher elevations have a firm snow base now being disturbed by the new layer of fresh snow and that means many different factors can cause a slide. Forest Rangers have seen an increase in the number of people going out who are unprepared for avalanches as outdoor activities have become more popular, so they’re doing everything they can to educate people on what avalanche conditions can look like.