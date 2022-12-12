ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York has issued guidelines for cannabis retailers who want to fill orders for delivery while awaiting their permanent dispensary locations.

According to the Office of Cannabis Management, retailers must have a secure warehouse to fulfill delivery orders and cash payments to the delivery employee are prohibited.

John Kaiga, director of policy, said delivery orders can only be filled for retail consumers who place orders online or over the phone.

“So, a delivery driver can’t bump into someone on the street who says, ‘I’d like to buy some cannabis,’ and be able to run that transaction then,” he said.

The guidelines also prohibit in-person warehouse sales or pickup. Deliveries can be made by bicycle, scooter or car.

Officials hope to sales can start once licensees submit documentation ensuring they are operating out of an appropriate location.

New York has so far awarded 36 retail cannabis licenses.