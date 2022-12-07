ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — More details have been revealed regarding Ibrahim Khan’s resignation from Attorney General’s Letitia James Office. Khan was the Chief of Staff for the AG for four years and resigned following sexual harassment allegations.

The AG’s office hired U.S. law firm Littler Mendelson to conduct an investigation into Khan’s alleged misconduct involving multiple women. It’s unknown if the investigation is still ongoing.

Documents released from the office show that on October 3, Khan received an email from Larry Shimmel, General Council to the AG, asking Khan to “work remotely, refrain from socializing with OAG staff, and conduct all actions consistent with executive orders.

“As you know, certain information and allegations related to outside activities were provided to the office, that may implicate executive orders,” Shimmel wrote. “I will reiterate that the office takes all such referrals seriously and has protocols in place to appropriately imprudently investigate any allegations but draws no conclusions until the proper process is completed.”

On November 22, Khan submitted a letter of resignation letter to the Director of Human Resources in part saying: “As our four-year term in office comes to an end, I am writing to inform you of my decision to resign my position as chief of staff in order to pursue an opportunity in the private sector. My resignation will take effect on December 31, 2022.”

Michael Henry, who lost a challenge to James for the AG post in November, said James’ office needs to be more transparent. “We don’t know how many complaints were filed against him, we also don’t know exactly what took place,” he said.