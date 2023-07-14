GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This August, the Washington County Fair brings a full week of agriculture, culinary delights, music, tractors and more in Greenwich. The fairgrounds fill up with life from Aug. 21-27 this year. Day passes to the fair are on sale online. Here’s what to expect for a fair time at the county fair.
Monday, Aug. 21 – Gates open at 5 p.m.
- All Day
- “Aggie” The Incredible Milking Cow in the Ag Center
- 5 p.m.
- Official Opening of the Fair
- 5:30 p.m.
- Youth Dressage in the Horse Arena
- Culinary Arts and Hospitality in the CTE BOCES Tent
- The Great Cookie Giveaway
- 6 p.m.
- The Greene Brothers in Entertainment Tent #1 w/ Special Guest Smokey Greene
- 7 p.m.
- Stoney Roberts Demolition Derby in the Motorsports Arena
- 8 p.m.
- The Greene Brothers in Entertainment Tent #1 w/ Special Guest Smokey Greene
Tuesday, Aug. 22
- All Day
- Bike Giveaway by Wash Co Youth Bureau in the Community Living Building
- Artisan Reenactors in the Farm Museum
- Mini Farmers Market in the County Bounty Building
- Sportsman Federation Fishpole Giveaway and Scavenger Hunt
- 9 a.m.
- Youth Dairy: All Breeds in the Dairy Show Tent
- Youth Swine Show in the Swine Barn
- Youth Rabbit Showmanship in the Rabbit Tent
- Youth Dairy & Meat Goat Show in the Sheep & Goat Show Tent
- 10:00 a.m.
- Military Appreciation in the Main Entertainment Tent
- Fair Week Food Truck Corral Featuring Ty Taqueria
- 10:30 a.m.
- Youth Poultry Showmanship in the Poultry Barn
- 11 a.m.
- Storytime in Front of the Caboose provided by the Argyle Free Library
- Open Poultry Show in the Poultry Barn
- Best Dressed Pig in Pen in the Swine Barn
- Open Ox Versatility Challenge in the Horse Arena
- Noon
- Catalyst Quartet on the Front Porch Stage
- Pirate Man Dan on the Caboose Stage
- Michael Goudeau in the Broadway Tent
- 12:30 p.m.
- Hot Dog Pig Races on Bluebird Road
- Aim High Canine Dogs on Bluebird Road
- Zultar in the Broadway Picnic Pavilion
- 1 p.m.
- Buffalo Barfield on the Caboose Stage
- Trade and Technical Demonstration in the CTE BOCES Tent
- Glass Blower next to the Farm Museum
- 1:30 p.m.
- Jay Mattoli in the Broadway Tent
- 2 p.m.
- Pirate Man Dan on the Caboose Stage
- Aim High Canine Dogs on Bluebird Road
- 2:30 p.m.
- Chainsaw Artist in the Bluegate Area
- Zultar in the Broadway Picnic Pavilion
- Michael Goudeau in the Broadway Tent
- 3 p.m.
- Draft Horse Demos in the Horse Arena
- Buffalo Barfield on the Caboose Stage
- 4 p.m.
- Chainsaw Artist in the Bluegate Area
- Pirate Man Dan on the Caboose Stage
- Hot Dog Pig Races on Bluebird Road
- Draft Horse Drag of the Horse Arena
- WCF Pro-Rodeo, Slack Rodeo in the Motorsports Arena
- Auto-body Collision & Repair Demonstration in the CTE BOCES Tent
- Craft Beverages by the Glass in the County Bounty Building Featuring Washington County Products
- 4:30 p.m.
- Parade Class of Breeds in the Draft Horse Arena
- 5 p.m.
- Buffalo Barfield on the Caboose Stage
- Zultar in the Broadway Picnic Pavilion
- Saddle Sisters Drill Team
- Jay Mattoli in the Broadway Tent
- 6 p.m.
- Chainsaw Artist in the Bluegate Area
- Hot Dog Pig Races on Bluebird Road
- Aim High Canine Dogs on Bluebird Road
- 6:30 p.m.
- Michael Goudeau in the Broadway Tent
- 7 p.m.
- Saddle Sisters Drill Team in the Horse Arena
- WCF Pro-Rodeo in the Motorsports Arena Presented by the Painted Pony Rodeo
- Talent Show in the Main Entertainment Tent
- 7:30 p.m.
- Hot Dog Pig Races on Bluebird Road
- 8 p.m.
- Jay Mattoli in the Broadway Tent
Wednesday, Aug. 23
- All Day
- “Aggie” the Incredible Milking Cow in the Ag Center
- Artisan Reenactors in the Farm Museum
- Farmers Market in the County Bounty
- Niagara County Downunder
- Sportsman Federation Fishpole Giveaway and Scavenger Hunt
- 8 a.m.
- Antique Tractor Pull in the Grandstand
- 9 a.m.
- Youth Dairy Showmanship in the Dairy Show Tent
- Youth Sheep Show in the Sheep & Goat Show Tent
- Rabbit Show in the Rabbit Tent
- Open Swine Show in the Swine Barn
- 10 a.m.
- Adirondack Fiddlers in the Main Entertainment Tent
- Youth Poultry Show in the Poultry Barn
- 11 a.m.
- Auto Technology Demo in the CTE BOCES
- Draft Horse Exhibition & Demos in the Horse Arena
- Noon
- Matt Donnelly on the Front Porch Stage
- Craft Beverage Tastings in the County Bounty
- Pirate Man Dan on the Caboose Stage
- Michael Goudeau in the Broadway Tent
- 12:30 p.m.
- Hot Dog Pig Races on Bluebird Road
- Aim High Canine Dogs on Bluebird Road
- Zultar in the Broadway Picnic Pavilion
- Open Class Dairy – Guernsey in the Show Tent
- 1 p.m.
- Buffalo Barfield on the Caboose Stage
- Blacksmith at the Farm Museum
- Draft Horse Educational Demos in the Draft Tent
- 1:30 p.m.
- Adirondack Fiddlers in the Main Entertainment Tent
- Jay Mattoli in the Broadway Tent
- 2 p.m.
- Nipper Knolls in the Ag Center
- Kids Bike Raffle in the Entertainment Tent Supported by Fitzgerald Brothers
- Aim High Canine Dogs on Bluebird Road
- Pirate Man Dan on the Caboose Stage
- 2:30 p.m.
- Michael Goudeau in the Broadway Tent
- Chain Saw Artist in the Bluegate Area
- Zultar in the Broadway Picnic Pavilion
- 3 p.m.
- Buffalo Barfield on the Caboose Stage
- 4 p.m.
- Chainsaw Artist in the Bluegate Area
- Craft Beverage Corral in the County Bounty
- Hot Dog Pig Races on Bluebird Road
- Pirate Man Dan on the Caboose Stage
- 5 p.m.
- Buffalo Barfield on the Caboose Stage
- Zultar in the Broadway Picnic Pavilion
- Early Childhood – CTE BOCES Tent
- 5:30 p.m.
- Jay Mattoli in the Broadway Tent
- Stewart’s Ice Cream Cone Giveaway in the Ag Center
- 6 p.m.
- Rooster Crowing Contest in the Poultry Barn
- Chainsaw Artist in the Bluegate Area
- Hot Dog Pig Races on Bluebird Road
- Stock and Super Stock 4 WD Truck Pulls in the Motorsports Arena
- Turkey Calling in the Sportsman Federation Building
- Aim High Canine Dogs on Bluebird Road
- 6:30 p.m.
- Michael Goudeau in the Broadway Tent
- Draft Horse Educational Demos in the Draft Tent
- Kids Bike Raffle in the Entertainment Tent Supported by Fitzgerald Brothers
- 7 p.m.
- Whiskey River Band in the Main Entertainment Tent
- Veggie Races in the Ag Center – Make your own veggie car
- NBHA Barrel Racers
- 7:30 p.m.
- Hot Dog Pig Races on Bluebird Road
- 8 p.m.
- Jay Mattoli in the Broadway Tent
Thursday, Aug. 24
- All Day
- “Aggie” the Incredible Milking Cow in the Ag Center
- Artisan Reenactors in the Farm Museum
- Farmers Market in the County Bounty
- Sportsman Federation Fishpole Giveaway and Scavenger Hunt
- Niagara County Downunder
- 8 a.m.
- Antique Tractor Pull in the Grandstand
- 9 a.m.
- Open Class Dairy – Holstein in the Dairy Show Tent
- Open Class Sheep Show in the Sheep & Goat Show Tent
- 11 a.m.
- Storytime in Front of the Caboose provided by the Greenwich Free Library
- Youth English Horse Show in the Horse Arena
- Auto Technology Demo in the CTE BOCES
- Noon
- Kevin Warren on the Front Porch Stage on Broadway
- Youth Beef Cattle Show in the Beef Barn
- Craft Beverage Tastings in the County Bounty
- Michael Goudeau in the Broadway Tent
- Pirate Man Dan on the Caboose Stage
- 12:30 p.m.
- Zultar in the Broadway Picnic Pavilion
- Hot Dog Pig Races on Bluebird Road
- Aim High Canine Dogs on Bluebird Road
- 1 p.m.
- Open Class Dairy – Guernsey in the Dairy Show Tent
- Buffalo Barfield on the Caboose Stage
- Blacksmith at the Farm Museum
- Draft Horse Educational Demos in the Draft Tent
- 1:30 p.m.
- Jay Mattoli in the Broadway Tent
- 2 p.m.
- Bike Giveaway in the Main Entertainment Tent
- Aim High Canine Dogs on Bluebird Road
- Insects Up Close with Aaron Gabriel in the Ag Center
- Kids Bike Raffle in the Entertainment Tent Supported by Fitzgerald Brothers
- Pirate Man Dan on the Caboose Stage
- 2:30 p.m.
- Michael Goudeau in the Broadway Tent
- Chainsaw Artist in the Bluegate Area
- Zultar in the Broadway Picnic Pavilion
- 3 p.m.
- Open Class Dairy – Milking Shorthorn in the Dairy Show Tent
- Buffalo Barfield on the Caboose Stage
- 4 p.m.
- Open Class Dairy – Other Registered Dairy Breeds in the Dairy Show Tent
- Craft Beverage Corral in the County Bounty
- Hot Dog Pig Races on Bluebird Road
- Pirate Man Dan on the Caboose Stage
- Chainsaw Artist in the Bluegate Area
- 5 p.m.
- Buffalo Barfield on the Caboose Stage
- Early Childhood – CTE BOCES Tent
- Draft Horse Drag of the Horse Arena
- Zultar in the Broadway Picnic Pavilion
- 5:30 p.m.
- Stewart’s Ice Cream Cone Giveaway in the Ag Center
- Jay Mattoli in the Broadway Tent
- 6 p.m.
- Bike Giveaway in the Main Entertainment Tent
- Chainsaw Artist in the Bluegate Area
- Aim High Canine Dogs on Bluebird Road
- Youth Gymkhana in the Horse Arena
- Rooster Crowing Contest in the Poultry Barn
- Hot Dog Pig Races on Bluebird Road
- Youth Jr. Farmer Olympics in the Dairy Show Tent
- Stock and SuperStock 4 WD Truck Pulls in the Motorsports Arena
- 6:30 p.m.
- Michael Goudeau in the Broadway Tent
- Draft Horse Educational Demos in the Draft Tent
- Kids Bike Raffle in the Entertainment Tent Supported by Fitzgerald Brothers
- 7 p.m.
- Wail-On Band in the Main Entertainment Tent
- Veggie Races in the Ag Center – Make your own veggie car
- Senior/Adult Farmer Olympics
- 7:30 p.m.
- Hot Dog Pig Races on Bluebird Road
- 8 p.m.
- Jay Mattoli in the Broadway Tent
Friday, Aug. 25
- All Day
- “Aggie” the Incredible Milking Cow in the Ag Center
- Artisan Reenactors in the Farm Museum
- Sportsman Federation Fishpole Giveaway and Scavenger Hunt
- Farmers Market – County Bounty Building
- Niagara County Downunder
- 9 a.m.
- Open Class Dairy- Jersey in the Dairy Show Tent
- Open Dairy and Meat Goat in the Goat & Sheep Show Tent
- 10 a.m.
- Out-of-Field Tractor Pulls in the Motorsports Arena
- 11 a.m.
- Storytime in front of the caboose provided by the Pember Library
- Open Beef Cattle Show in the Beef Barn
- Youth Western Horse Show in the Horse Arena
- Get Your Garden Questions Answered in the Ag Center
- Graphic Design in the CTE BOCES TENT
- Noon
- Open Class Dairy- Ayrshire in the Dairy Show Tent
- Zultar
- Craft Beverage Tastings in the County Bounty
- 12:30 p.m.
- Hot Dog Pig Races on Bluebird Rd
- 1 p.m.
- Buffalo Barfield on the Caboose Stage
- Blacksmith at the Farm Museum
- Pie Eating Contest Supported by Smiths Orchard Pies in the Entertainment Tent
- Culinary Arts and Hospitality in the CTE BOCES Tent
- Draft Horse Educational Demos in the Draft Tent
- 2 p.m.
- Insects Up Close with Aaron Gabriel in the Ag Center
- Open Class Dairy- Brown Swiss in the Dairy Show Tent
- 2:30 p.m.
- Chain Saw Artist in the Blue Gate Area
- 2:30 p.m.
- Zultar
- 3 p.m.
- Buffalo Barfield on the Caboose Stage
- 4 p.m.
- Hot Dog Pig Races
- Craft Beverage Corral in the County Bounty Building
- 5 p.m.
- Buffalo Barfield on the Caboose Stage
- Horse Care in the CTE BOCES Tent
- Zultar
- 5:30 p.m.
- Stewart’s Ice cream Cone Giveaway in the Ag Center
- 6 p.m.
- Hot Dog Pig Races on Bluebird Road
- Milking Contest in the Dairy Show Tent
- Peep Show (Best Dressed Chicken) in the Poultry Barn
- Best Dressed Sheep & Goat in the Sheep/Goat Arena
- 7 p.m.
- Saddle Sisters Drill Team in the Horse Arena
- Best Dressed Calf – Dairy & Beef in the Show Tent
- Welding in the CTE Boces Tent
- Out-of-Field Tractor Pulls in the Grandstand
- 7:30 p.m.
- Hot Dog Pig Races on Bluebird Rd
- 8 p.m.
- Draft Horse Exhibition Under the Lights in the Horse Arena
Saturday, Aug. 26
- All Day
- “Aggie” the Incredible Milking Cow in the Ag Center
- Artisan Reenactors in the Farm Museum
- The Big Push Birthing Center in The Dairy Show Tent. Witness the Miracle of Life and learn more about the Dairy Industry in Washington County
- Sportsman Federation Fishpole Giveaway and Scavenger Hunt
- Niagara County Downunder
- Cattle Handling Tips and Tricks in the Hoosac Valley Exchange Booth
- 9 a.m.
- Youth Fiber Showmanship in the Sheep/Goat Barn
- Draft Horse Demonstrations in the Horse Arena
- Kids Pedal Tractor Pull in the Beef Show Ring
- 10 a.m.
- NED Milk Truck – Free Milk Samples
- 11 a.m.
- Open Fiber Show in the Goat & Sheep Show Tent
- Noon
- Zultar
- NYTPA Sanctioned Tractor Pull in the Motorsports Arena
- Craft Beverage Tastings in the County Bounty
- 12:30 p.m.
- Hot Dog Pig Races on Bluebird Road
- 1 p.m.
- Buffalo Barfield on the Caboose Stage
- Blacksmith at the Farm Museum
- Early College Career Academy at the CTE BOCES Tent
- 2 p.m.
- Nipper Knolls in the Ag Center
- Spinning Contest in the County Bounty
- Chainsaw Artist
- 2:30 p.m.
- Zultar
- 3 p.m.
- Open Gymkhana in the Horse Arena
- Buffalo Barfield on the Caboose Stage
- Culinary Demo in the CTE BOCES Tent
- 4 p.m.
- Hot Dog Pig Races on Bluebird Road
- Craft Beverage Corral in the County Bounty Building
- Stone Boat Pull Demo
- 5 p.m.
- Buffalo Barfield on the Caboose Stage
- Cosmetology in the CTE Boces Tent
- Zultar
- 6 p.m.
- Hot Dog Pig Races on Bluebird Road
- Human Crowing Contest in the Poultry Barn
- 7 p.m.
- Veggies Races in the Ag Center – Make your own Veggie Car
- NYTPA Sanctioned Tractor Pull in the Motorsports Arena
- 7:30 p.m.
- Big Sky Country in the Entertainment Tent
- Environmental Conservation and Forestry
- Hot Dog Pig Races on Bluebird Rd
- Youth Best Dressed Rabbit in the Rabbit Tent
Sunday, Aug. 27
- All Day
- “Aggie,” the Incredible Milking Cow in the Ag Center
- Artisan Reenactors in the Farm Museum
- The Big Push Birthing Center in The Dairy Show Tent Witness the Miracle of Life and learn more about the Dairy Industry in Washington County
- Sportsman Federation Fishpole Giveaway and Scavenger Hunt
- Niagara County Downunder
- 9 a.m.
- Open Horse Show in the Horse Arena
- Church Service in the Entertainment Tent
- 10 a.m.
- Hospitality and Humanities Demo in the CTE BOCES Tent
- Hill Country Cloggers in Entertainment #1
- 11:30 a.m.
- Buffalo & Brandy at the Caboose Stage
- Noon
- Book Reading and Author Signing in the Ag Center “Princess Evalyn’s Magical Cows”
- Parade of Youth (lead by Draft Horse & Wagon)
- Lounge Lizards on the Front Porch Stage
- Early Childhood in the CTE BOCES Tent
- Zultar
- 12:30 p.m.
- Hot Dog Pig Races on Bluebird Road
- 1 p.m.
- Buffalo Barfield on the Caboose Stage
- Stoneboat Pull Demo
- Blacksmith at the Farm Museum
- Fleece to Shawl Event in the County Bounty
- Washington County Farm Bureau Meet & Greet in the Ag Center
- 2 p.m.
- Chain Saw Artist
- Sheep Shearing Demo in the Sheep & Goat Show Tent
- 2:30 p.m.
- Zultar
- 3 p.m.
- Buffalo Barfield on the Caboose Stage
- 3:30 p.m.
- Kids Power Wheel Derby in the Motorsports Arena
- 4 p.m.
- Buffalo & Brandy at the Caboose Stage
- Horticulture, Landscaping, and Floral Design in the CTE BOCES Tent
- Hot Dog Pig Races on Bluebird Road
- Sheep Shearing Demo in the Sheep & Goat Show Tent
- 5 p.m.
- Buffalo Barfield on the Caboose Stage
- Demolition Derby in the Motorsports Arena
- Chainsaw Auction in Entertainment Tent
- Zultar
- 6 p.m.
- Livestock Auction in the Beef Arena Presented by the WCF Jr. Committee and Cambridge Valley Livestock
- Hot Dog Pig Races on Bluebird Road
- 7:30 p.m.
- Hot Dog Pig Races on Bluebird Road