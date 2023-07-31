LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Summer goes on in the village of Lake George. Weekly music keeps going in the village, with something to hear just about every day in Shepard Park. In Glens Falls, LARAC is debuting a new arts fest for artists under 40, to show what the younger generation is creating. Here’s what’s going on across the Lake George region this August.

Ongoing/weekly events

Bolton Landing Summer Concert Series Every Tuesday until the end of August, 7-9 p.m. August music includes Roadhouse 60’s Band (Aug. 1), Fenimore Blues (Aug. 8), Marty Wendell (Aug. 15), Jacksland (Aug. 22), The Switch (Aug. 29) Rogers Memorial Park Bandstand, Bolton Free concerts

Family firework cruises Thursdays, 9-10 p.m. Weekly fireworks cruises Waterfront cruises, 2 Kurosaka Lane, Lake George Tickets

Lake George Dinner Theater: “Shear Madness” Tuesday-Saturday every week, July 29 – Aug. 26 Intimate dinner theater Holiday Inn Resort Lake George, 2223 Route 9 (Canada St.), Lake George $48.50 – $82.50

Summer Blues Music Series Every Saturday in August, 6-9 p.m. Dinner, cocktails, and live music every Saturday night at The Gem The Gem, 4983 Lake Shore Drive, Bolton Landing Free with the price of dinner

Summer Farmers Market at West Mountain Every Sunday in August, 9 a.m. – noon Weekly farmers markets West Mountain, 59 West Mountain Road, Queensbury



Tuesday, Aug. 1

Live at Sprinkles: The North Country Jazz Project Tuesday, Aug. 1 and Tuesday, Aug. 15, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Fundraiser jazz concert with raffles to raise money for local charities Sprinkles Ice Cream Shoppe, 60 Glenwood Ave., Queensbury Free



Thursday-Wednesday, Aug. 3-9

Adirondack Theatre Festival: “Tuning In” Thursday-Wednesday, Aug. 3-9, various showtimes A 1960s story of song and nostalgia, following a retirement home community full of former radio stars who return to action to save their home Charles R. Wood Theater, 207 Glen St., Glens Falls Tickets

Annual Surrender Ceremony at Fort William Henry Wednesday, Aug. 9, noon Reading of terms of French surrender in the French & Indian War, followed by a wreath ceremony Fort William Henry Museum, 48 Canada St., Lake George Free



Friday-Sunday, Aug. 4-6

Lake George Merchant Sidewalk Sales Friday-Sunday, Aug. 4-6 and 18-20 Sidewalk sales around Lake George Village of Lake George

LARAC Locals Festival Saturday, Aug. 5 Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council’s new arts festival showcasing artists ages 40 and under Maple Street and City Park, downtown Glens Falls

Churney Gurney Mountain Bike & Trail Run Race Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 5-6, 7:30 a.m. start time Annual bike and race festival featuring factory demo bikes by Niner, Cannondale, Felt, and more brands; also features food, beer tent, kids race, and raffles Gurney Lane Recreation Park, 118 Gurney Lane Queensbury $40 to register, free to attend

Million Dollar Beach Volleyball Tournament Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 5-6, 9 a.m. start time 32nd annual 4v4 volleyball tournament benefitting Prospect Center Million Dollar Beach, Lake George Registration

Warren County Youth Fair Saturday, Aug. 5, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Annual showcase for Adirondack youth to showcase creative arts, photography, baking, horticulture and more skills, with ribbons awarded for the best exhibits Cornell Cooperative Extension of Warren County, 377 Schroon River Road, Warrensburg

Stony Creek Mountain Days Festival Saturday, Aug. 5, noon – 4 p.m. Annual festival featuring live music, crafts, town-wide garage sale, and competitions including ax throwing, open crosscut, Jack & Jill crosscut, men’s standing block, open hotsaw, handicap chop, women bow saw, fry pan toss Green Meadows Park, Harrisburg and Lanfear Roads, Stony Creek

Ticonderoga Area Car Show Sunday, Aug. 6, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. 30th annual car show Bicentennial Park, Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga Free for spectators; registration information



Sunday-Thursday, Aug. 6-17

Lake George Music Festival Sunday-Thursday, Aug. 6-17 Annual classical music festival in Lake George Shepard Park and Fort William Henry, Lake George Registration



Friday-Sunday, Aug. 11-13

Second Saturday Flea at the Shirt Factory Saturday, Aug. 12, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Third of three summer flea markets at the Glens Falls Shirt Factory The Shirt Factory, 71 Lawrence St. and 21 Cooper St., Glens Falls

Shrine Circus Saturday, Aug. 12, 3 p.m. Free circus in the village of Lake George Shepard Park, Canada Street, Lake George Free



Tuesday, Aug. 15

Live at Sprinkles: The North Country Jazz Project Tuesday, Aug. 1 and Tuesday, Aug. 15, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Fundraiser jazz concert with raffles to raise money for local charities Sprinkles Ice Cream Shoppe, 60 Glenwood Ave., Queensbury Free



Tuesday-Saturday, Aug. 15-19

Vermont State Fair Tuesday-Saturday, Aug. 15-19 Annual state fair Vermont State Fair, 175 South Main St., Rutland, VT Tickets



Friday-Sunday, Aug. 18-20

Trekonderoga Friday-Sunday, Aug. 18-20 “Star Trek” stars visit the “Star Trek” Original Series Set Tour in Ticonderoga for autographs, tours, and a live presentation Star Trek Original Series Set Tour, 112 Montcalm St., Ticonderoga Tickets

Lake George Fire Department August Craft Show Friday-Sunday, Aug. 18-20 Artisans from New York, Vermont, Pennsylvania and Maine come to Lake George Shepard Park, Canada Street, Lake George

Lake George Open Water Swim Saturday, Aug. 19 2.5K, 5K and 10K races on the water Hague Town Beach, 9060 Lake Shore Drive, Hague $100-$112 registration; register



Monday-Sunday, Aug. 21-27

Washington County Fair Monday-Sunday, Aug. 21-27 The Washington County Fair; Full schedule Washington County Fairgrounds, 392 Old Schuylerville Road, Greenwich Tickets



Friday-Sunday, Aug. 25-27