Plattsburgh, NY – The Crete Memorial Civic Center has officially begun its exterior demolition, brick by brick.

Crews, who started demolishing the interior of the building two weeks ago with the expectation that exterior demolition would commence around May 1st, are ahead of schedule as they began work on the exterior of the building this week.

The city of Plattsburgh will use funds received from the American Rescue Plan act to pay the total cost of around $384,000 for taking down the Crete Center.

Mayor Christopher Rosenquest spoke about the timeline for the demolition and any impacts it may have on the city beach.

“It’s not anticipated to impact the beach. Considering where the Crete’s currently located, the demolition should have minor impact on beach access and parking, with the anticipation end date towards the end of May or sometime in mid-June, but the majority of the building would be down before the beach opens on Memorial Day,” said Rosenquest.

After the completion of the Crete Center’s demolition, the area will be converted back to green space until the city can review the original 2016 waterfront feasibility study and determine the best use for the space.