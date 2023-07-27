ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Health has issued an extreme heat alert across the state. The advisory is in place for July 27 and July 28.

NYSDOH stated that New Yorkers should prepare for high heat and humidity for Thursday and Friday, with temperatures reaching over 100 degrees Fahrenheit in lower elevation areas throughout the state. The map below released by the National Weather Service details the maximum heat indexes for the area.

(National Weather Service – Albany)

“Extreme heat is posing a significant health risk for New Yorkers, especially for vulnerable populations like children and seniors,” said Governor Kathy Hochul. “I have directed State agencies to take all necessary precautions to keep New Yorkers safe during this weather event, and will be deploying personnel as necessary. I encourage all New Yorkers to take common-sense precautions: stay out of the sun, keep yourself hydrated, check on your neighbors and identify a cooling center near you.”