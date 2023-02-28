Plattsburgh, NY – Teaching and non-teaching faculty have been without a salary increase and contract renegotiation since 2017.

The Faculty Association at Clinton Community College announced a vote of no confidence against the board of trustees and that faculty would move to a ‘work-to-rule’ status, and only work the exact hours in their employment contract.

In October, the Faculty Association notified the college board of the need for mediation, but negotiations have not progressed since that time.

College President Dr. John Kowal says the negotiations need to have a holistic approach.

“We’re a very different college than we were 10 years ago when we had twice as many students. The landscape has changed, and I would really like us to be able to move forward with a solid agreement with the Faculty Association that is equitable and fair compensation for the work done, and engages in conversations about restructuring some of the elements of our academic arena,” said Dr. Kowal.

The Board of Trustees is currently holding a meeting where members of the Faculty Association are voicing their concerns.