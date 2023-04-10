ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Officials have raised concerns about fire weather across Northern New York.

The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for the northern and southwestern portions of St. Lawrence County. This states that drying fuel, critical low relative humidity and breezy winds will increase fire weather concerns in the afternoon on April 10.

Fine fuels are beginning to dry across the St. Lawrence Valley and locations along U.S. Highway 11, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. This includes areas stretching from Malone and Ellenburg Depot in Northern New York.

The NWS warned that although fuels are not critically dry, the combination of low relative humidity values between 20% and 30%, along with southwest winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour, may lead to increased fire concerns.

The strongest winds and lowest relative humidity values are predicted to occur between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Monday, April 10, the NWS said.

New York State’s annual burn ban will remain in effect until May 14, 2023. During this time, no open burning is permitted.