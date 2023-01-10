LAKE PLACID, NY – Athletes from around the world are arriving in Lake Placid and starting to train with two days left before the opening ceremony of the Winter FISU World University Games.

German figure skaters Max Liebers and Charise Matthaei share their thoughts on the newly renovated Olympic facilities. “The ice rink is beautiful; all the other facilities are beautiful… It’s really modern, it’s nice to be here… We have nothing to complain about,” Liebers and Matthaei say.

The German ice-skating couple say they feel honored to compete at a facility that has held two Olympic Games in the past. “It’s a huge honor to be here, just seeing the plates where all the Olympic athletes are listed and stuff, it’s so cool,” says Liebers.

“The first impression for me is only when I am on the ice because it’s when I am participating in my sports, I feel really great on it, and I really enjoy when it’s all white because you feel like you’re outside,” says Landry Le May, a solo French figure skater competing in the games.

Le May says he is looking forward to the experience of being in Lake Placid for the games. “I think for all of us it’s a good experience, we only have to enjoy every moment here, and it’s a pleasure,” Le May says.

Le May says he’s skated at former Olympic venues in the past and it felt special, but he has to focus on his sport and doing the job he came here to do.

Tickets remain on sale for all events on the Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games website.