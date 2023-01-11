The torch relay for the FISU World University Games was at Paul Smith’s College on Wednesday. The Bobcat’s Nordic Combined Team carried the torch through campus to the Joan Weill Student Center.

“We celebrate the journey of the torch and flame as they make their way through New York State and ignite the cauldron and welcome the world to Lake Placid,” said Greg Borzilleri, a member of the 2023 FISU Games Committee.

Paul Smith’s College Interim President Dan Kelting said “it is beyond words exciting” to have the college be a part of the games.

“I was fortunate enough to grow up here and participate in the 1980 Olympics,” he said. “I never thought I’d get to see that kind of event in our region again,” said Kelting.

More than 1,100 athletes are registered for the 2023 FISU Games, more than participated in the 1980 Winter Olympics.

Paul Smith’s is hosting over 500 competing athletes and having celebratory events, including a fireworks show and an open mic night.

“We were actually part of the 1980 Olympics; we have several dorms on campus that were purposefully built to house athletes during that event, so it just made sense,” said Kelting.

Tim Zeigler is proud to be one of the three athletes from Paul Smith’s College competing in the games. Bryce Miller, Zeigler’s teammate, called the games “an amazing experience.”

“It’s definitely not something I thought I would be taking part in when I decided to come to Paul Smith’s,” he said. “I’m really looking forward to watching my friends go and compete at the international level.”

The flameless torch designed with a focus on sustainability was also seen in Keene Valley and Tupper Lake on Wednesday. The torch will light up the cauldron in Lake Placid at the end of Thursday’s opening ceremony.