As athletes from around the world prepare to head to New York’s North Country for the FISU World University Games, a symbol of the games is making its way around the state.

The Torch Relay, a tradition of the FISU game, stopped at the Novabus facility in Plattsburgh on Thursday. Officials from FISU, Novabus, and SUNY Plattsburgh joined the relay to signify the partnership between Novabus and the games.

“It’s a great honor,” said relay participant Aislyn McDonough, a track athlete at SUNY Plattsburgh. “It’s great to be just a small part of that in anyway and I’m proud to represent my school.”

Novabus is touting its efforts to combat climate change with carbon neutral buses, while the Lake Placid games are trying to be as sustainable as possible. One 100% electric bus will be used to transport athletes to promote sustainability.

“This is a partnership we have been working on for a year,” said Carlan Jessen, Head of Legacy and Sustainability for the games. “What we hope for is to showcase this bus, and really convince people that it’s practical, functional, beautiful technology that’s ready to use now,” said Carlan Jessen, head of Legacy and Sustainability for the games.

The torch and cauldron are also examples of sustainability. While it looks like a traditional torch, Jensen said, it’s rechargeable.

“We recharge it from the renewable energy we enjoy here in the North Country,” she said.

The torch will make 15 stops throughout New York before culminating in the FISU games’ first carbon-free cauldron lighting in Lake Placid, set to happen on opening day January 12.