Buffalo, NY — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on December 28 additional support will be sent to western New York in preparation for expected flooding due to melting snow and warm temperatures leading into the weekend.

“Governor Hochul is committed to helping Western New Yorkers recover from this devastating storm and our response continues this week on the ground in Buffalo. Temperatures will rise later this week and, following more than four feet of snow, we are expecting some flooding for susceptible areas in the region,” said the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray.

Pumps, sandbags, and other resources will be made available to western New York counties before the warm temperatures melt the four feet of snow. Generators will be deployed from State stockpiles to attempt to mitigate flood-related issues.

“As we turn the corner on this historic winter storm, New York State is continuing to stay prepared ahead of potentially dangerous flooding conditions,” Governor Hochul announced.

State agencies and authorities will take storm response actions such as freeing stranded vehicles and clearing major streets. Additional resources will continue to be deployed as needs arise.

“State Parks is following up our initial response of machinery and manpower for the snow by coordinating with DEC to help mitigate flood damage in the region,” said State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid.

For a complete list of flood safety tips, weather terms, and preparation measures during a flood, visit the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services website.