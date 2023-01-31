Some of the coldest weather seen in years will arrive at the same time as several planned winter events this weekend.

In the North-Country, the sub-freezing temperatures have forced event planners to consider change.

Saranac Lake may be the coldest spot this weekend, but the winter carnival will still take place. The dates of the Empire State Winter games in Lake Placid also remain the same.

The City of Plattsburgh puts on an event located at the City Beach called “Tannen-Boom” to celebrate winter in the North Country. This event includes food trucks, sledding, a bon-fire, and more. The event is experiencing delays due to the extremely frigid forecast.

“Due to the forecast for this weekend we decided to postpone the event by one week. We just felt like it was probably a little too cold to ask the community to come out and obviously we want to have a good turnout and make sure people feel comfortable and can enjoy their time,” said the Community Engagement Coordinator for the City of Plattsburgh, Courtney Meisenheimer.

Meisenheimer said the city was not following any strict rules regarding the postponement but did not want to put anyone in danger of frostbite if it wasn’t necessary.

The Empire State Winter Games are set to begin in Lake Placid with an opening ceremony this Thursday, including 21 competitions and over 2,000 athletes.

“The opening ceremony will take place on Mirror Lake on Thursday night beginning at 6 o’clock; we’ve actually bumped that up by 30 minutes. We’ve cut the show just a little bit shorter and obviously the safety, the well-being of the athletes, the participants, the guests, the fans are really at the forefront of our minds,” said the Communications Director of the Empire State Winter Games, Jon Lundin.

Lundin said if the schedule needs to be adjusted due to the weather at any point during the games it will be done.

Jeff Branch, a member of the Winter Carnival Commitee, said they will not be changing the date of the carnival due to the cold. “No, the short answer is absolutely not. We don’t cancel winter carnival for the sake of winter,” said Branch.

Branch said people love the challenge of embracing the cold during the carnival.

“Some people may choose not to participate but those that do are the hearty folk and we will have fun and the carnival will go on. In 2016 I think it was 52 below for our parade, and we had full streets and a large parade, people just love doing it,” said Branch.

The Ladies Fry Pan Toss, a corn-hole tournament, the Paul Smith’s College Woodsmen Exhibition and more are all set to take place on Saturday.

While some events may still go on in the bitter cold, it is important to layer up and dress appropriately in order to avoid frostbite or hypothermia, so the celebration of the winter can be enjoyed.