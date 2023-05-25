BOLTON LANDING, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On the west side of Lake George, a festival of arts and crafts is coming this summer and fall. The annual Bolton Art & Craft Festival has set four weekends to bring local art and more to the lakeside town – and the first one is coming quick.

The first weekend of the 2023 Bolton Art & Craft Festival is coming this Saturday and Sunday, May 27-28, at the parking lot at 5 Cross St. in the village of Bolton Landing. The market runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. 25 or more vendors are expected to attend, with paintings, crafts, food and more.

May is just the start. Three more weekends will see the crafts come back to Bolton Landing. Additional weekends include July 1-2, Sept. 2-3, and Sept. 23-24.

If you make something that you’d like to sell at the festival, the Bolton Landing Chamber of Commerce wants to know about it. Applications to vend are being accepted by email to mail @boltonchamber.com, or phone call to (518) 644-3831.