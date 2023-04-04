GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After weeks of gathering ideas from students across the Glens Falls City School District, the student cabinet unveiled their new mascot: the Black Bears.

The student cabinet received over 400 ideas, with Black Bears garnering 29,000 votes to win. Alivea Nelson is a senior at the high school and says that the student cabinet wanted to make sure the community was involved.

“We sent out multiple surveys asking for their opinion because, at the end of the day, whatever we picked represents all of us,” she said. “And we want to ensure everybody felt like they loved the icon.”

The cabinet already agreed to keep the school slogan, “GF Nation,” but still had to choose the elements to go with their new mascot.

Now that the Board of Education has approved the new mascot, it will go into effect on July 1. But the district will have until the 2024-2025 school year to replace all their logos.