Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to give authorities in New York more power to shut down illegal marijuana dispensaries.

She released a proposal this week that would allow for fines of up to $200,000 to be levied against operators of these shops. The New York Office of Cannabis Management and the state Department of Taxation and Finance would have greater authority to seize illicit products and close the shops selling them.

Several legal, state-licensed dispensaries are open in the Empire State, and others are planned, including one that would be located in Plattsburgh. However, unlicensed stores are undermining them.