The way local officials are elected in New York is about to change. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a lew law that moves local elections to even years. She said it will improve ballot access.

The law focuses on local elections, such as town supervisor, county legislators and board members, as well as other local offices where the date is eligible for a change. Those elections would be held on an even year, rather than odd years, making them line up with state and federal elections.

Supporters say voter turn out is substantially higher on even years, for the bigger state and federal elections. So, by including the smaller, local elections on the same ballots, they would essentially reap the benefits of the higher voter turnout.

Some local leaders say that may actually be a bad thing.

“I voted no on it. Because adding local village and town elections on an even year, like a presidential year…I feel its going to bury local issues,” said Assemblyman Billy Jones. “We also have big ballots here in New York state. There’s a lot going across there, a lot of names, a lot of different races, whether it be a county, state, national. I’m just afraid that some of our local issues and our people running for these local offices are going to get lost in the mix.”

Plattsburgh Town Supervisor, Michael Cashman said the bill will help New Yorkers more easily exercise their right to vote.

“Every level is important, but it is local government that is closest to the people we serve. The new law may require us to break through the national noise, but it is local officials who remain committed to listening directly to the people,” said Cashman.

The bill doesn’t impact sheriff, district attorney, or county clerk elections. It also won’t impact any position with a 3-year term.