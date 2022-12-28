Albany, NY — On December 28th, Governor Kathy Hochul announced the New York State Office of Strategic Workforce Development awarded more than $6 million in grants to eight projects across the state.

The grants will support the training of nearly 3,000 workers with training providers and more than 100 employer partners. The grant will support fields such as advanced manufacturing, information technology, television and film.

“New York State is making bold, strategic investments in our economy that are attracting and growing companies in New York, and we are laser-focused on ensuring that we have ready and able workers to fill these jobs of the future,” Governor Hochul said.

High skilled workforce training programs will be supported by the grant, and the office is actively taking applications to the Capital and Pay for Performance grant programs. Applicants can apply through the Consolidated Funding Application (CFA). Program deadlines and guidelines can be found on the ESD website.

“Governor Hochul is delivering on her commitment to strengthen the skills and talents of New York’s workforce and help grow the economy. These grants will support wide-reaching, coordinated investments in workforce development that support employer-driven, high skilled workforce training programs,” said Empire State Development President Hope Knight.

More details on each project can be found on the Official Website of New York State.