SALEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In the Washington County town of Salem, a financial gift is capping off a busy 50th year. On Monday, the theater received a $30,000 grant from the New York State Council on the Arts, to keep the show – and many shows, in fact – going on for years to come.

Fort Salem Theater is host to a diverse range of stage productions, serving as one of multiple arts destinations in the rural town. Its 2023 calendar features productions of “Spring Awakening,” “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” and “The Pirates of Penzance,” among others. The theater operates at a cost of around $200,000 per year, meaning ticket sales and donations aren’t enough to keep the arts going on their own.

“We are so grateful for NYSCA’s support of our mission to provide entertainment, education and inspiration to Salem and the neighboring communities through high-quality, engaging, and diverse stage productions,” said Fort Salem Theater Executive and Artistic Director Kyle West. “Every single dollar provided through grants and donations helps keep our lights shining into the next season, and we’re thrilled to mark 50 years of live arts and education at Fort Salem Theater with NYSCA’s generous support.”

The funds are among $90 million that NYSCA has awarded in 2022, setting a record for most artists and organizations to benefit in a single year. Tickets for the 2023 season can be purchased now, and information on how to donate to the theater is available online.

“We are immensely grateful to Governor Hochul and the Legislature for their unprecedented investment of $240 million to support arts organizations across the state,” said NYSCA Executive Director Mara Manus. “New York State arts organizations such as Fort Salem Theater are the cornerstone of our vibrant arts economy. As crucial drivers of our health and vitality, we are grateful to the unwavering dedication of arts workers across the state.”