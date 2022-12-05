LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The village of Lake George has hired a consultant to study it water system as visitors to the seasonal tourist destination continue to increase.

The system pumps water directly from Lake George into a pump station on Beach Road, and then to a modern filtration station on Ottawa Street. From there, it supplies over 1,800 customers, both within and outside the village, as far north as Hearthstone Point Campground.

The study, which will be done by C.T. Male Engineering, was spurred by signs of imminent change and growth in the village. The site of the local former Water Slide World has been sold, purchased in August by Queensbury-based Schermerhorn Real Estate Holdings. The village’s Old Ramada Inn is being converted into residences, and a set of condominiums are being developed at the intersection of Route 9L and Bloody Pond Road.

All of those locations are going to need clean, safe running water. Village officials worry that the existing system won’t be enough to keep up.

“We do not want to hinder growth in the town of Lake George,” said Lake George Village Mayor Bob Blais. “We want to be able to service all customers that wish village water in the town-outside-village, and at the same time maintain an adequate reserve for the village.”

The study will outline the current capacity of the water system and its limitations and offer ways to improve it. It is expected to take between 12 and 14 weeks at a cost $43,000, which will be split by the town and village.

In the meantime, the Village Board is expected to halt any new water hookups in the town outside the village during the study period, with the exception of single-family homes. Existing underway projects will not be affected. That resolution is expected to last for about six months from the time of its introduction.