Heavy rain and flooding in central and northern Vermont have forced schools to close early, knocked out power to more than 3,000 electricity customers, and are threatening to overwhelm rivers, creeks, and low-lying areas.

Harwood Unified Union School District dismissed students at Brookside, Fayston, Waitsfield, and Warren elementary schools at 9:45 a.m. Students at Crossett Brook, Harwood Middle and High Schools were dismissed an hour later.

Moretown Elementary School closed and sent students home at 8:30 a.m. Officials in Moretown and Northfield have called for residents to evacuate.

Flooding has also shut down Route 103 and Route 100 in Ludlow and Route 14 in Sharon. Route 100B from Stevens Brook Rd to Freeman Hill Rd is closed in Moretown. VT 12A at the train underpass south of Roxbury village is closed due to flooding. Green Mountain Transit announced it is suspending bus routes in Washington County until further notice.

Flooding on New York 22 closed down both lanes near South Junction Rd in Plattsburgh. New York 73 is closed near Owls Head Ln in Keene. US 9 is also closed between New York 73 and High Street in New Russia.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch in central and northern Vermont, including the Northeast Kingdom, and parts of northern New York. A State of Emergency has been declared in Essex County and Franklin County New York.

The NWS says excessive runoff and snowmelt from near-record temperatures may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other flood-prone areas. Creeks and streams are at risk of overflowing their banks, the NWS said.

Montpelier officials say they are monitoring rivers and flood conditions after the National Weather Service predicted the Winooski River will peak at 16.8 feet, more than a foot above the flood level. Flooding in July caused the Winooski to peak at around 20 feet.

About 3,700 customers in a dozen Vermont counties were without power at noon, according to VTOutages.

This is a developing story and will be updated with the latest information available.