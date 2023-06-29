ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Kathy Hochul said Thursday that clear that residents across the state continue to be effected by smokey air from Canadian wildfires.

New York won’t see air quality as poor as it was few weeks ago. But, she said, at-risk groups, such as children, the elderly, and those with underlying conditions should continue to limit outdoor activity.

Health officials say those who do spend prolonged time outside should stay hydrated and take frequent breaks.

Hochul said residents of counties and areas seeing spikes in air quality will receive emergency alerts, and the state is making masks available around the state.

Residents are encouraged to monitor the air quality in their areas at AirNow.gov.

Officials say its early to predict how the air quality will be for the July 4 holiday weekend. Smoke is expected to linger across the state Thursday going into Friday.