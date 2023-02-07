After an almost $500 million investment ahead of the FISU World University Games, the Olympic Regional Development Authority is expecting another round of capital investment from New York State.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $92.5 million dollar investment for ORDA as part of the executive budget she announced last week.

ORDA was originally expecting $80 million for the fiscal year of 2024, but Hochul proposed an extra $12.5 million.

Communications Director Darcy Norfolk said the budget has yet to be approved. Once it is, ORDA will have board meetings in the coming months to decide what to do with the capital funding.

“Money is generally allocated to infrastructure and capital investment. That could be anything from health and safety to our services, as well as capital infrastructure across all of our venues. It does include 3 mountains: Whiteface, Gore and Belleayre. Then our legacy venues here in Lake Placid: the jumping complex, Mt. Van Hoevenberg, and the Olympic Center,” said Norfolk.

ORDA also operates the Lake Placid Museum, the Olympic Training Center, and the Whiteface Mountain Veterans Memorial Highway.