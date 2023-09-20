ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted late Tuesday that she “had a very productive conversation with President Biden” about the state’s requests for help managing the influx of asylum seekers.

“For over a year, I have called for federal assistance and support for New York as we manage the unprecedented number of asylum seekers arriving in our state,” Hochul said in an August letter to Biden.

Hochul has called on the federal government to expedite work authorizations, provide financial assistance and open new sites to house migrants.

Earlier this month, New York City Mayor Eric Adams claimed the state’s migrant crisis “will destroy New York City.”

“We’re getting 10,000 migrants a month,” Adams, who has also called for federal help, said. “Now again, people from all over the globe have made their minds up that they’re going to come through the southern part of the border and come into New York City.”

Of the more than 100,000 migrants that have come to New York City since spring of last year, hundreds have, in turn, come to western New York. A number of them arrived in Cheektowaga this past June.

Hochul has been critical of New York City’s handling of the situation.

In a letter issued by a partner in a law firm representing Hochul, her counsel says that it’s expected of the city to take full advantage of the space and resources offered by the state.

Instead, according to the letter, “hundreds of migrants … sleep on the street outside the Roosevelt Hotel despite there being hundreds of vacant beds in the City’s shelter system.”

The Siena College Research Institute says 60% of people who participated in a recent poll would support a comprehensive immigration reform bill pertaining to all undocumented immigrants in the United States, providing opportunities for citizenship.

“Despite concerns that some New Yorkers have about the recent influx of migrants, 84% of all New Yorkers agree that most of the current migrants want only to build a better life for themselves and their [families],” Siena College Research Institute (SCRI’s) Director Don Levy said.