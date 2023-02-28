LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Fresh snow and cold temperatures mean a fittingly chilly comeback for a Lake George winter attraction that’s had to grapple with a strange winter. On Tuesday, it was announced that Ice Castles Lake George would be extending its hours this week.

Starting Thursday, the towering ice castle attraction at Charles R. Wood Festival Commons is opening earlier, embracing this week’s flurry of snow and fitting temperatures. Ice Castles features a full hand-crafted castle for families to explore, as well as trails and a new ice bar. The attraction is making a home in New York for a second year running. Updated hours include:

• Thursday, March 2 — 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

• Friday, March 3 — 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

• Saturday, March 4 — 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

• Sunday, March 5 — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Ice Castles reopened last Wednesday in Lake George, following weeks of warm temperatures that made the ice impossible to maintain. Snow late last week helped get things back on track, in a difficult season that has also gotten in the way of the Lake George Winter Carnival.

Temperatures are expected to flux in the coming days. The Capital Region forecast shows highs reaching up into the 40s on Wednesday and Thursday, only to dip back down into the 30s over the weekend.

Ice Castles tickets are on sale now, priced at $22 for general admission and $15 for children on weekdays. On weekends and school breaks, prices are set at $29 for general admission, $22 for children ages 4-11. Tickets can be purchased only at the official Ice Castles website.