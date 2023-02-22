ONTARIO, N.Y. (WROC) — Like tomatoes? Thanks to a new ten-acre greenhouse, New York just got access to tons more, literally.

The facility is owned and operated by Intergrow, an organization that specializes in growing tomatoes in greenhouses. Their products can be found in many grocery stores across Western New York, including Walmart, Tops, and Aldi.

New York Agriculture Commissioner Richard Ball stopped by the new facility — located in Ontario, New York — Wednesday.

“As I look back on the last couple years, with COVID-19, we learned, I think, as consumers that we better have a food supply that is pretty close by that is resilient and responsive,” Ball said. “We don’t want to depend on another part of the world for necessary things like food.”

He added that greenhouses like these are crucial for both our economy and our food security.

Company officials say they employ more than two-hundred people at their facilities, and they also ship fresh tomatoes to stores along the cost. Their produce goes as far north as Maine and as far south as Maryland.