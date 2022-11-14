Lake Placid has landed yet another international competition. The International Biathlon Union Cup is coming back to the Olympic region in 2026.

Combining cross country skiing and shooting, biathlon is considered one of the toughest winter sports disciplines. Mt. Vanhoevenberg will host the even in February and March 2026, said Kris Cheney-Seymour, Nordic Program and Events Manager at Mt. Van Hoevenberg.

“It is a level of events that happens just below the world cup, but for us it will be where we come back on the biathlon world stage again,” he said.

The region is on the world stage thanks to the massive renovations of the 1980 Olympic facilities, bringing them back to international standards for the World University Games this January. That will be followed a few weeks later by the ski jumping World Cup.

A successful IBU Cup in 2026 would allow Mt. Vanhoevenberg to bid on future biathlon world cups, which haven’t been hosted in Lake Placid since 2004. The IBU Cup typically has around 200-250 athletes from around the world, an opportunity Cheney-Seymour says people shouldn’t miss.

“I think what is really wonderful for the community and this region, is to bring your family, your friends, children, to see the best in the world are coming here to compete again,” he said. It’s a wonderful opportunity for people to not just cheer and spectate, but to create opportunities within this community.”

Tickets are not on sale yet for the 2026 IBU cup, but for more information on how to watch or get tickets for Lake Placid’s upcoming international events, go to https://www.lakeplacid2023.com/