A threat via social media Thursday that someone had a gun inside Ausable Valley Middle/High School was was deemed not credible by police.

School officials were notified at around 11:30 a.m. that a student that may have a gun was threatening other students. Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the school and at around 2 p.m. told students, teachers and staff to shelter in placed.

Deputies later determined the threat was not credible and school officials notified parents by email.

Courtney Valentin, a cafeteria staff member and mother of two students, said she was told by a coworker around 11:30 a.m. that two students wanted to speak with her.

“When I got up there, they were really upset,” she said. “And they said, ‘We wanted you to know that so-and-so are talking about blowing your head off …. “

Officials from the school and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department swould not comment further on the incident, but said they take threats of violence seriously. Law enforcement continues to investigate.